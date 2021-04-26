Police search for casings in park after report of gunfire Monday evening

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Police searched for casings about 7:45 p.m. Monday after a report of gunfire in Garfield Park,  1224 E 29th St., Davenport.

Our Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, saw at least six squad cars in the area along with many officers, who interviewed witnesses and searched a portion of the park for casings. Officers used flashlights and a metal detector in their search.

No one was injured, officers said. We do not know whether anyone has been arrested in connection with the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story