Police search for casings in park after report of gunfire Monday evening

Police searched for casings about 7:45 p.m. Monday after a report of gunfire in Garfield Park, 1224 E 29th St., Davenport.

Our Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, saw at least six squad cars in the area along with many officers, who interviewed witnesses and searched a portion of the park for casings. Officers used flashlights and a metal detector in their search.

No one was injured, officers said. We do not know whether anyone has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Heavy police presence in Garfield Park, Davenport, after a report of gunfire. Local 4 News, only station at the scene, sees officers looking for casings. At least 6 squad cars were in the area. pic.twitter.com/to0UntEKsZ — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) April 27, 2021

