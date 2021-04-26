Police search for casings in park after report of gunfire Monday evening

Police searched for casings about 7:45 p.m. Monday after a report of gunfire in Garfield Park, 1224 E 29th St., Davenport.
Our Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, saw at least six squad cars in the area along with many officers, who interviewed witnesses and searched a portion of the park for casings. Officers used flashlights and a metal detector in their search.
No one was injured, officers said. We do not know whether anyone has been arrested in connection with the incident.
