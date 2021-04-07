Police search for casings in rainy weather conditions Wednesday

Local 4 News was first on the scene after gunshots rang out in a Davenport neighborhood late Wednesday night.

Police received a report of gunfire shortly before 9 p.m. on Locust Street, near Forest Road.

When our crew arrived, officers had the area blocked off to traffic as they searched for shell casings.

There appeared to be no injuries, but a nearby home was hit by bullets.

No further information is available at this time.

