UPDATE: According to a post on the East Moline Police Department’s Facebook page, Lennon Huber has been located and is safe.

EARLIER: As of 11 p.m. Monday, East Moline Police were searching for a 15-year-old United Township High School student who did not show up for classes on Monday.

Lennon “Lenny” Huber (contributed photos)

East Moline Police confirmed late Monday with Local 4 News that they seek Lennon “Lenny” Huber, who was seen Monday at UTHS but did not show up for class.

He has shoulder-length hair, and was wearing a black hoodie, black athletic pants and black Nike running shoes. He is 5’8″ and weighs 150 pounds.

Police encourage anyone with information to call East Moline Police at 309-797-0401.