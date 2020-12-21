Police search neighborhood after reports of gunfire Sunday night

Police found at least one casing while they searched a Davenport neighborhood in the area of the 1500 block of Mound Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw several officers, searching the area with flashlights, going door to door to talk with neighbors. One neighbor told Local 4 News several shots were heard.

Officers found at least one casing in the area. Scanner traffic indicated someone was being treated for a gunshot wound at a hospital at about the same time, but we do not know whether the two incidents are related.