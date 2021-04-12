Police search West Locust Street early Monday after report of gunfire

Police searched an area in the 2300 block of West Locust Street, Davenport, early Monday after a report of gunfire.

Local 4 News, only station at the scene, saw officers with flashlights searching the area across from Hy-Vee shortly before 12:15 a.m. Monday. Additionally, squad cars were parked farther west on Locust Street and driving in the area.

We do not know whether anyone was injured or in custody.

Our crew will provide updates as they are available on Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com