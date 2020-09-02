Police searching for 11-year-old runaway

Davenport Police responded to the 1400 block of Grand Avenue around 11:31 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a runaway.

Jayla Humphrey, 11, is described as 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds with black hair in a ponytail and

brown eyes.

She was last seen in that area around 6 p.m. wearing a gray or purple shirt, black leggings with two white stripes and colorful Nike shoes with yellow laces.

Preliminary information indicates that Jayla may be hiding with family or friends.

The Davenport Police Department continues to conduct a follow-up on this incident. If you have information about Jayla’s whereabouts, please call 911.