Police searching for 2 men suspected of theft

Police are searching for two men who are suspected of stealing tools and other items from Marshang’s Automotive in Sterling.

The City of Sterling announced today that the Sterling Police Department is currently investigating a theft from Marshang’s Automotive in the 2500 block of East Lincolnway in Sterling.

The theft of an undisclosed amount of tools and other items occurred on July 25. The Sterling Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two men pictured.

Anyone with information regarding the theft or identity of the two individuals shown are asked to call the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or Whiteside County Crimestoppers 815-625-7867.