Police searching for murder suspect with endangered runaway

The Rock Island Police Department is seeking your help to find a murder suspect possibly traveling with an endangered runaway.

Police say they responded to a report of a gunshot victim at a residence in the 2400 block of 7th Avenue on December 1, 2020 around 1:31 p.m.

Imanuel Nduwayezu, 27, was subsequently pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives with the Rock Island Police Department obtained an arrest warrant on December 7 for Thadeus Sincere Gray, 19, for first degree murder, a Class M felony, with a bond set at $1 million.

Gray is believed to be accompanied by Midanney Shandi Mae Bernauer, 17, who is considered to be an endangered runaway. Police say indications are that Bernauer is with Gray voluntarily and was last seen on December 1 at her home in Rock Island.

Anyone with information related to the homicide case or the whereabouts of Thadeus

Gray or Midanney Bernauer is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at

309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.