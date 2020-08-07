Police searching for shell casings near trailer park in Davenport

UPDATE: Local 4’s Ryan Risky counted at least seven squad cars on the scene.
He reports officers were checking nearby trailers for damage.
EARLIER UPDATE: Local 4 News is the only station on the scene right now in Davenport, where it appears police are searching for shell casings.
The call came in around 12:30 a.m.
Officers are currently locating shell casings near the intersection of N. Fairmount and Locust Streets, next to Ted’s Mobile Home & RV and across from West High School.
We’re working to find more information and will provide updates when available.