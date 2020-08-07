Police searching for shell casings near trailer park in Davenport

Davenport Police search for shell casings near N. Fairmount and Locust Streets after 12:30 a.m. Friday. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: Local 4’s Ryan Risky counted at least seven squad cars on the scene.

He reports officers were checking nearby trailers for damage.

EARLIER UPDATE: Local 4 News is the only station on the scene right now in Davenport, where it appears police are searching for shell casings.

The call came in around 12:30 a.m.

Officers are currently locating shell casings near the intersection of N. Fairmount and Locust Streets, next to Ted’s Mobile Home & RV and across from West High School.

We’re working to find more information and will provide updates when available.

