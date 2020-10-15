Police searching for suspect in connection with Davenport hit-and-run crash

Police are looking for a suspect that left the scene of a vehicle accident early Thursday morning in Davenport.
The incident happened just after 2 a.m., near the intersection of West Ninth and Gaines streets.
Local 4 News was the first and only station to arrive on the scene, where our crew spotted a damaged sedan and white truck.
According to police, the driver of the sedan was driving very fast on West Ninth Street when it hit a parked white truck.
The driver then took off on foot toward Gaines Street.
Officers could be seen searching a wooded area at the 900 block of Gaines Street.
The Bettendorf Police Department was called in to help with the pursuit.
It’s been confirmed the sedan was not being chased.
More information will be provided when available.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.