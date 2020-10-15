Police searching for suspect in connection with Davenport hit-and-run crash

The driver of a sedan left the scene of an accident involving a parked white truck just after 2 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of West Ninth and Gaines streets in Davenport. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

Police are looking for a suspect that left the scene of a vehicle accident early Thursday morning in Davenport.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m., near the intersection of West Ninth and Gaines streets.

Local 4 News was the first and only station to arrive on the scene, where our crew spotted a damaged sedan and white truck.

According to police, the driver of the sedan was driving very fast on West Ninth Street when it hit a parked white truck.

The driver then took off on foot toward Gaines Street.

Officers could be seen searching a wooded area at the 900 block of Gaines Street.

The Bettendorf Police Department was called in to help with the pursuit.

It’s been confirmed the sedan was not being chased.

More information will be provided when available.

BREAKING NEWS: A foot chase has taken place at 900 block of Gaines Street in Davenport after a car traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into a parked truck. The driver immediately fled. Police are searching the woods off of Gaines Street. @WHBF the only station at the scene pic.twitter.com/7YWJv0fTk2 — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) October 15, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.