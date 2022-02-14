Police need your help finding a teen missing from the work release program.

Noah Harlan Bierman, convicted of assault while participating in a felony in Scott County, failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Facility as required the evening of Saturday, February 12. Bierman, 19, is a white male, 5’11” and 176 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on October 13, 2021.



Anyone with information on Bierman’s whereabouts should contact local police.



For more information on the state’s work release program, click here.