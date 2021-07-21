Police seek attempted-murder suspect, ask for public’s help

Galesburg police are on the lookout for an attempted-murder suspect they believe was involved in a July 5 shooting.

Shortly after 11:45 p.m. July 5, Galesburg Police responded to a man shot in the 900 block of Jefferson Street. The victim was injured but survived, police said.

An investigation led to the identification of a suspect, a news release says. On July 6, Knox County issued an arrest warrant for Mario Devon Washington for attempted first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Galesburg Police at 309-343-9151, Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 309-344-0044, or visit here to submit a tip.