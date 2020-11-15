Police seek gun after suspect runs through neighborhood Saturday

Police sought a gun after a suspect, whom some neighbors saw running with the weapon, ran through a Davenport neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Squad cars blocks off streets and alleys in the area of 37th and 38th streets and Marquette Street starting about 2:45 p.m. Police searched the area, and one officer brought a K-9 that helped search in several locations. Neighbors gathered to exchange information or to watch while police walked through the area and talked to neighbors.

One neighbor saw a man running down the street with a gun. “I saw him run in between these two houses, in the alley right behind these houses,” another neighbor said, adding police told him they were looking for a gun.

At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Local 4 News could not confirm whether a suspect had been arrested. We will continue to provide details when they become available.

