Few details have been released about a shooting early this morning, but the Davenport Police Department is asking for the public’s help with the investigation.

The Davenport Police and Fire Departments and Medic EMS were called to the 1300 block of Judson Street for a report of shots fired, with a victim, at about 4:57 a.m., according to a release from the Davenport Police Department. When they arrived, officers found a 37-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to the press release, this does not appear to be a random act of violence. The incident is currently under investigation and no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip to QC CrimeStoppers here or use the P3 Tips app.