Have you seen this man?

(Photo courtesy Iowa City Public Safety Department)

Iowa City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Cristian Martinez, age 20 of Muscatine. Martinez was reported missing to police on Saturday, April 15, according to a post on the Iowa City Public Safety’s Facebook page. He was last seen in an alley behind a bar in the 300 block of S. Gilbert Street, around 1 a.m. on Saturday. Martinez’s phone died earlier in the evening and his loved ones have been unable to reach him since then.

Anyone with any information on Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Iowa City police at (319) 356-5275.