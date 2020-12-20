Police seek help in finding missing teen

Davenport Police seek the public’s assistance in finding missing 16-year-old Jillian Nicole Terry.

She was last seen shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, on camera while she was leaving 411 Brady St., Davenport.

Jillian is 5’4,” 109 pounds, with sandy-blonde hair dyed red. She has green eyes.

She was wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, black Nike tennis shoes, carrying a backpack and a green tote bag full of clothing.

It is believed she was picked up by someone, possibly her non-custodial mother.

Police ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-7979.