Police seek help in hit-and-run crash involving skateboarder

Police are asking the public for help in an investigation into a hit-and-run crash involving a skateboarder late Thursday.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. near the 1000 block of North Marquette Street in Davenport.

Davenport Police say a preliminary investigation revealed a man was riding a skateboard in the southbound lane of Marquette when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The victim was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with serious life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle left the scene.

Investigators from the Traffic Safety Unit are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.