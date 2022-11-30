On the Moline Police Department Facebook page, police ask for assistance in locating a 70-year-old man named Orlando, who has Alzheimer’s Disease and may be confused about his surroundings.

The man left his home in the 900 block of 12th Avenue around 5 p.m. Wednesday, and has been spotted getting off and on various city buses in Moline and Rock Island since that time, the post says.



He is wearing a black coat, a black hat and black/gray jeans. Police ask anyone who sees Orland to call 911 immediately so he can be reunited with his family.