At the request of the Princeton, Ill., Police, Illinois State Police activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory at 10:24 p.m. Saturday.

Police ask the assistance of the public in locating John Atkinson, who is 92, 5’8″ tall, and weighs 175 pounds.

John Atkinson (contributed photo)

Atkinson left his residence on foot Saturday. He has a condition that places him in danger, the advisory says.

Police ask that anyone with information about his whereabouts call Princeton Police at 815-872-2351 or call 9-1-1.