Police seek man wanted on sex-abuse charge

Davenport police ask the public’s help in finding 32-year-old Julian Lira, who is wanted on a charge of second-degree sex abuse.

A post on the Davenport Police Department’s Facebook page says Lira is Hispanic, weighs about 200 pounds and is 5′ 7″ with brown hair and brown eyes.

Lira is listed as a teacher for Davenport Community Schools on the school district website, although we do not know whether or where he currently teaches.

Police ask anyone with information about Lira’s whereabouts to call 911.