The Camanche Police Department is searching the area of Indian Village, 1215 7th Ave., Camanche, on Friday night for a missing woman, according to a news release.

Sharon Martensen, 82, was last seen Wednesday, July 13, the release says. It is unknown when she actually left her residence.

No clothing description was available for Martensen on Friday night. She is described as 5’6″, weighing 135 pounds, with strawberry blonde hair. She has severe dementia and walks with a cane, the release says.

Officials have obtained several pings on her cell phone and have been going door to door in the area trying to find her, the release says.

Camanche Police are being assisted by the Clinton Police Department, Camanche Fire Department, Clinton County Emergency Management, the Clinton County Sheriff’s office, Iowa State Patrol, and Clinton County Communications.

Police ask that anyone with information about Martensen’s whereabouts call Camanche Police at 563-259-8575 or call 911.