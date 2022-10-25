“10-78, officer down.”

That was the message that went out over Rock Island County police scanners early Monday night – one of the last things any listener wants to hear.

East Moline Police Sergeant William Lind, also known as Bill or Billy, was attacked and severely injured on Morton Drive near 19th Street in East Moline. His fellow officers arrived on the scene to find him on the ground unconscious, with no suspect in sight.

“Officer down. They’re looking for a suspect. 1900 block, Morton Drive … Patient has head injury and is unresponsive, but breathing,” police communicated over the scanner.

Now he is hospitalized with life-threatening head injuries, according to police. Police departments and other residents across Illinois and Iowa are sending their well-wishes to Lind via social media – one Facebook post says “Prayers for Sergeant Lind.” That post has been shared throughout Tuesday, with some people making it their temporary profile picture.

Facebook image in support of Sergeant Lind.

The young sergeant has been having one of the best years of his career. He earned the promotion to sergeant in January and was named East Moline’s 2021 Officer of the Year in April.

Sgt. William Lind (pictured with East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey) was named East Moline Officer of the Year for 2021 by the Breakfast Optimist Club. (contributed photo.)

Paramedics took Lind from Genesis Medical Center in Silvis to a hospital outside the immediate area overnight to treat the severity of his injuries. East Moline Police say remained hospitalized Tuesday, and they hope to provide more updates in the coming days.

As for Lind’s suspected attacker, 52-year-old Adrian Rogers, police found and arrested him about four hours later in Colona near the intersection of Illinois Route 84 and 3rd Street.

Rogers was already a suspect in an aggravated arson case in Rock Island, which is why police say Lind approached him, and why they suspect Rogers is the one who attacked Lind. Rogers is being charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery of a peace officer, and aggravated arson.

Adrian W. Rogers (photo: Rock Island Police Department)

Documents show Rogers was indicted by a grand jury in 1993 for staging an armed robbery at a bank in Davenport.

He’s now being held in Rock Island County Jail on a $1 million bond.