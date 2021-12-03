Police, sheriff’s office, Homeland Security arrest suspect for child pornography charges

Charles M. Christensen (contributed photo.)

A 43-year-old Oregon, Ill., man faces felony charges in connection with child pornography after Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 2 officials arrested him

Charles M. Christensen faces five counts of possession of child pornography under 13 years of age (Class 2 felony) and two counts of possession of child pornography over 13 years of age (Class 3 felony). 

On Thursday, ISP DCI Investigators, along with ISP District 1 Troopers, Homeland Security, Ogle County Sheriff’s Department, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, and Oregon Police, executed a search warrant at Christensen’s residence in the 600 block of Timberlane, Oregon, after an investigation involving child pornography.

During the warrant execution, investigators “seized evidence supporting the arrest of Christensen,” a news release says. 

Christensen was being held Friday at the Ogle County Jail, pending a bond hearing.

The investigation remains open and ongoing. 

