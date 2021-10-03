Police: Shooting victim undergoes surgery early Sunday

A victim in an East Moline shooting underwent surgery early Sunday while an investigation into the incident continued.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, East Moline Police Officers responded to the 2100 block of 9th Avenue for a person who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, says a news release from Lt. Jason Kratt, Criminal Investigations, East Moline Police.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Genesis Medical Center – Illini Campus and was undergoing surgery for serious injuries shortly after 12:15 a.m. Sunday, when the release was dispatched..

Officers found multiple shell casings in the 1500 block of 9th Avenue.

Illinois State Police CSI (Crime Scene Investigation) processed the scene. Detectives from the East Moline police department are investigating the shooting.

“This incident does not appear to be related to the homicide that occurred on Wednesday 09/29/21,” the release says. More information will be released when it becomes available.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or use the Crime Stopper P3 App.