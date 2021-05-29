Police: Skate park assault left victim with serious injuries

A 30-year-old Davenport man was behind bars Friday after police say he seriously injured a victim in a skate park.

Sean Christopher, held Friday on $5,000 bond in Scott County Jail, faces a felony charge of assault causing serious injury.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Davenport Police responded to Davenport Skatepark, in the 900 block of West River Drive, after a report of an assault, the arrest affidavit says.

Police say Christopher and a victim were involved in a verbal and physical fight, and that Christopher assaulted the victim by punching him several times with his fists, then used a chain to hit him four or five times on his face and body.

The victim suffered serious injuries, including an inter-cranial bleed, and was transported to a trauma-care facility as a result.

Christopher admitted to the assault and was observed by witnesses, police say.

Scott County Court proceedings are set for Tuesday and June 4.