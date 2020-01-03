Police speak out after Sterling women were arrested for allegedly attempting to run over officers

Two women are behind bars in Sterling, after police say they tried to run over officers.

They are 18 year old Gabriell Cox, and 19 year old Shaqueria Bickham of Sterling.

Officers Kyle Wyckstandt, and Todd Messer, were the two officers involved when they say two women attempted to run them over in their car.

Wyckstandt says, “My life could have been taken, another officer’s life could have been taken, they’re lives could have been taken as well.”

“I didn’t really think about it too much at the time, it was just trying to focus on where the car was going, and once I stepped out the way I was just trying to focus on getting the information from the car,” says Messer.

According to police officers came to the 100th Block of 7th Avenue, because Bickham had a warrant out for her arrest. They say when they arrived Bickham was sitting in the passenger seat of the car. Officers than approached the vehicle, and that’s when the officers say the driver drove at them, as she fled the scene.

Wyckstandt says, “They didn’t hit me but they the front of the vehicle was there, I stepped out the way when the vehicle was going by, I actually stepped touched the front of the vehicle as I was stepping away as the car was going by.”

Bickham was arrested for the warrant for failing to appear on a possession of a stolen vehicle charge, theft of over $500, and unlawful possession of cannabis in a vehicle.

Cox faces multiple charges. She was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault, no valid driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle, disobeying stop sign, expired registration, disobeying, fleeing and eluding a police officer, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of a hypodermic syringe.



“They were just scared and trying to get away from the situation,” says Wyckstandt.

The officers say situations like this is one of the dangers that comes with the job.

Wyckstandt says, “We’re happy all the right decisions were made, and everything worked out as good as it could.

Both Bickham, and Cox were arrested shortly after the incident. They were both taken to Whiteside County Jail.