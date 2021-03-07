Police: Speeding driver ran red light, hit pole, seriously injured passenger

A 22-year-old Davenport man was in custody Sunday after police say he seriously injured a passenger after he was racing, ran a red light and hit a traffic pole.

Drake Coy faces two felony charges of serious injury by a vehicle, and misdemeanor charges of driving under suspension, having no insurance and reckless driving.

Shortly before midnight Oct. 2, 2020, Davenport police responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Division and West 3rd streets, an arrest affidavit says.

A Chevy Trailblazer was headed east on 3rd Street, approaching the intersection with Division Street against a red light.

The Chevy swerved to avoid a vehicle headed south on Division Street with a green light, and in doing so lost control and hit the traffic pole on the southeast corner of the intersection with its right rear side.

Because it hit the pole, the Chevy rotated clockwise down the roadway and the rear backseat passenger was thrown out.

“The passenger sustained serious injuries, broken bones, internal injuries, requiring advanced care and treatment,” the affidavit says.

Coy denied driving the vehicle, police say in the affidavit, but witnesses at the scene identified him as getting out of the driver’s door after the crash.

The two backseat passengers also said Coy was the driver at the time of the crash, “and was driving in a reckless manner racing another vehicle on 3rd St.”

Video from the traffic camera at 3rd and Pine streets, as well as video from a business, supports what they said, police says in the affidavit.

Download of the Chevy’s airbag control module indicated that, just before the crash, the Chevy was traveling at 84 mph.

Coy is barred from driving until March of 2025 and has multiple suspensions, the affidavit says.

Coy’s actions of “racing another vehicle, running a red light and losing control, striking the pole, and seriously injuring another are reckless and were done with wanton disregard for the safety of others.”

Also, there is no insurance on the vehicle he was driving at the time of the crash.

Coy, who was arrested Saturday on a warrant, was being held Sunday in Scott County Jail on $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear Thursday in Scott County Court.