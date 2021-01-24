Police stop suspect with broken tail light, find packages of meth

A 24-year-old Davenport man was being held on a $10,000 bond Sunday after police say he had meth packaged for delivery.

Augustus Wilson faces felony charges of having no drug-tax stamp, possession with intent to deliver, and misdemeanor charges of having no insurance, possession of a controlled substance, a rear lamps violation and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Sept. 14, 2020, Davenport police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of West Central Park Avenue and Wooddale Avenue on a red Jeep Grand Cherokee with a top center brake light that wasn’t working.

Wilson, the driver, was the only one in the Jeep. He stopped, showed his driver’s license and said he had no insurance, the arrest affidavit says.

Officers could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Wilson had a clear plastic bag with .7 grams of marijuana in his pants pocket.

Officers did a probable-cause search of the Jeep and found:

17 tablets of methamphetamine packaged in five separate bags inside of a cigarette carton in the same pocket. “These being separated into different bags indicated these were ready for distribution,” the affidavit says.

Two alprazolam (Xanax) pills were at the bottom of the same cigarette carton.

Wilson is set for a court appearance at 10 a.m. Jan. 29 in Scott County Court.