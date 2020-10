On October 13, Rock Island Police stopped and searched a vehicle after a report of a passenger with a weapon. It turned out to be four male juveniles making a social media video with one waving a pellet gun around. (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

The Rock Island Police stopped and searched a vehicle on 24th Street and 8th Avenue on Tuesday afternoon after a report of a passenger with a weapon.

Four male juveniles were in the vehicle. One got a ticket for waving a pellet gun around as they were making a social media video.

All were eventually released.

