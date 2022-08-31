An 18-year-old Rock Island man faces a felony charge after police say he hit a utility pole and a tree with a stolen car.

Jamel Neal faces a charge of first-degree theft, according to court records.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police responded the intersection of West 13th Street and North Marquette Street for a vehicle that had struck a pole.

Officers found a white 2012 Hyundai Elantra with Illinois plates unoccupied and crashed into a tree. The Hyundai Elantra had gone off the roadway of North Marquette Street, striking a utility pole and continued south until it hit a tree, an arrest affidavit say.

The Hyundai Elantra had been stolen out of Moline. Inside the back, blood had dripped on to the seat, the affidavit says. Black, short, curly hair was stuck to the paneling above the driver’s seat.

A witness had seen a tall man with short hair wearing all black run west on West 13th Street after the crash. Officers searched the area and found Neal, who matched the description of the witness. He ran off after officers told him to stop and was apprehended after a foot pursuit, the affidavit says.

Neal had “injuries to his person and complained of head pain,” the affidavit says. He was not able to provide valid proof of insurance.

Neal, who was released on bond from Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Sept. 21 in Scott County Court.

First-degree theft is a Class C felony, which has a sentence of up to 10 years and a fine.