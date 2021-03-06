Police: Suspect, 81, accused of sexual abuse of 83-year-old

An 81-year-old suspect was in custody Saturday after police accuse him of sexual abuse of an 83-year-old woman.

William Coker, of Davenport, was being held Saturday in Scott County Jail on $20,000 cash-only bond to face a felony charge of third-degree sexual abuse.

On Thursday, Davenport police responded to a home on the 2300 block of Jackson Avenue after a report of a sexual assault.

Police say Coker had sex with an 83-year-old victim with a “mental capacity which does not allow her to consent to the sex act.”

A temporary protective order was filed Thursday in Scott County Court, saying Coker is “restrained from committing further acts of abuse or threats of elder abuse.”

The order says Coker is restrained from entering or attempting to enter the residence.

Coker is scheduled to be in Scott County Court by video on March 17 for a hearing to decide whether a final protective order should be entered.