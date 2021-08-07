Police: Suspect admitted he hosted drug house, smoked crack several times daily

A 59-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge of hosting a drug house after police conducted a narcotics investigation.

Proceedings for Jasper Tillotson, who is being held on bond in Scott County Jail, are set for 10 a.m. Aug. 13 in Scott County Court.

About 1 a.m. Thursday, Davenport Police executed a search warrant on the 1500 block of Ripley Street for a narcotics investigation, an arrest affidavit says.

During a search of Tillotson’s vehicle, officers found a glass pipe with a burned end, typically used to smoke crack cocaine, in the coin flap of the driver’s door, the ffidavit says. Officers also found a digital scale with cocaine residue in the glove compartment.

In Tillotson’s home, police found two broken glass narcotics pipes in the living room coffee table and metal spoons with cocaine residue on the coffee table.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, police said he admitted he smokes crack cocaine inside the residence “five to six times per day, every day.”

He also admitted various people come to the residence to smoke crack cocaine together, and that the crack pipe inside the car was for his personal use.

He said the spoons on the coffee table were used for “cooking” the baking soda out of the crack. He also said he was on his way to pick up $30 worth of crack.