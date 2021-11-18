Police: Suspect arrested in connection with package of nearly 24 pounds of cannabis

A 28-year-old Moline man was arrested Wednesday on a warrant after a postal inspector earlier alerted police to a package with nearly 24 pounds of cannabis.

Shane Michael Smith was arrested in connection to an original Moline Police case that started in August 2021, Moline police said.

A police inspector alerted Moline Police about a possible U. S. Postal Service package containing narcotics. The package was to be delivered to a residence in the 1800 block of 30th Street, Moline, police said.

Moline Police Special Investigative Group detectives conducted an investigation and seized 10,831 grams – just a little less than 24 pounds – of cannabis, police said.

Further investigation, conducted in the subsequent months, led to a warrant being issued for Smith’s arrest, police said.

Smith was released from Rock Island County Jail on bond, jail officials said.