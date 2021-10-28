Police: Suspect broke into business, stole lottery tickets

A 51-year-old Clinton man faces felony charges after police say he broke into a gas station and took merchandise, including lottery tickets.

Melvin C. Johnson faces felony charges of third-degree burglary, lottery – forgery or theft of ticket, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of third-degree criminal mischief, court records say.

On Saturday, Clinton Police investigated a burglary at the Murphy USA gas station, 2346 Virginia Ave., where a suspect gained entry by throwing a rock through a glass door.

The suspect then stole merchandise, including lottery tickets. Johnson was arrested Wednesday and was being held in Clinton County Jail.