Police: Suspect broke into home, smoked woman’s cigarettes, wore her clothing

A 35-year-old Davenport man was behind bars Thursday after police say he smoked a victim’s cigarettes and wore her clothing after he broke into her home.

Nicholas Plies was in custody Thursday to face felony charges of second-degree burglary and three charges of probation violation.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Davenport police responded to the 1800 block of West 9th Street after a report of a burglary in progress, an arrest affidavit says.

The victim arrived home to find Plies inside after police say he broke a window to get in.

When the victim, who does not know Plies, began to leave the residence, Plies told her he had a gun and not to call the police.

The victim was able to get out and call 911 from outside.

When officers arrived, they found Plies inside with the victim’s cell phone, identification and paperwork in his pants pockets, smoking her cigarettes and wearing her clothing.

Plies, held on $35,000 total bond in Scott County Jail, is scheduled to appear Monday and again March 12 in Scott County Court.