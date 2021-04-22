Police: Suspect broke into home where people slept, took keys, stole car

A 21-year-old Davenport man broke into a home while people were sleeping there, took a set of keys and stole a car, police say.

Trenton Stewart faces felony charges including second-degree burglary and first-degree theft, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of burglary tools.

About 4 a.m. Thursday, Davenport Police saw Stewart in the area of 2100 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport.

Police say he broke into a home in the 1900 block of W. 36th Street using a screwdriver and other tools. He entered a locked garage, then went into the residence and retrieved the keys for the vehicle in the garage.

At the time of the burglary, three people were asleep inside the home. Stewart was not in possession of a weapon at the time, police say.

Officers found a pry mark, consistent with a screwdriver, on the doorway.

Police say Stewart took a 2014 Toyota Camry, worth more than $10,000, from the residence and left the area.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Stewart said he found the Camry in the roadway where officers saw him, and he intended to steal the vehicle but it was out of gas.

When officers made contact with Stewart, he was wearing a backpack that had been inside the car. He had burglary tools, including a flat headed screwdriver set of channel lock pliers and a flashlight, all used to commit a burglary, police say.

Scott County Court proceedings for Stewart, held Thursday on a total $35,000 bond in Scott County Jail, are set for Monday and April 30.