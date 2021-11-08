Police: Burglary suspect broke into home with BB gun, knife

A 44-year-old Davenport woman faces a felony charge of first-degree burlary after police say she entered a residence with a BB gun and a knife.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday on the 2000 block of Warren Street, Davenport Police responded to a burglary in progress.

A caller said Lewis was in the residence and was armed with a knife. The caller also said Lewis was trying to stab people.

When officers arrived they found Lewis inside, the arrest affidavit says.

“Officers gave (Lewis) verbal commands and she refused to comply.,” the affidavit says. She turned away from police and tried to run inside.

Police entered the residence and had to use force to take Lewis into custody. Officers found the knife Lewis had on the floor inside the home. She also had a BB gun in her waistband, the affidavit says.

The victim said Lewis gained entry through the unlocked front door of the residence. “Once inside, (Lewis) attempted to commit an assault on the victim and her friends who were inside.”

After she was read her Miranda Rights, Lewis admitted to going inside the house and said she was armed with the BB gun and knife, the affidavit says.

Lewis, who is being held in Scott County Jail on $25,000 bond, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 17 in Scott County Court.

First-degree burglary is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.