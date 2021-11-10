Police: Suspect broke into storage units, stole truck, other items

A 47-year-old Muscatine man faces multiple felony charges after police say he broke into Walcott storage units and stole items including a truck worth more than $10,000.

James Chelf, whose address also is listed as Dubuque in court documents, faces two charges of first-degree theft, two charges of third-degree burglary and one charge of second-degree criminal mischief, according to court documents.

He was arrested Monday on a warrant in connection with incidents on Sept. 30, 2020, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police say he entered the property of T & C Storage after hours, cut the locks off several storage units not rented by him and stole contents from the units. During the burglary, police say, he caused more than $1,500 damage to the property.

Officers say he had two accomplices.

Chelf found a Ford F150 platinum edition within a storage unit that he had illegally entered and took possession of the truck, an affidavit says. The value of the truck is more than $10,000.

Arraignment for Chelf, who has been released on bond from Scott County Jail, is set for Dec. 9 in Scott County Court.