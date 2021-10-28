Police: Suspect broke into vehicles, business, stole garbage truck

A 25-year-old Clinton man faces felony charges after police say he broke into businesses and vehicles, and stole a city garbage truck.

Paul G. Horn, whose address also is listed as Low Moor, faces six counts of third-degree burglary and a charge of motor-vehicle theft, Clinton Police say.

On Saturday, Clinton Police investigated multiple burglaries in the 2300 block of Manufacturing Drive. Evergreen and Laundry Max reported building burglaries, police say.

The suspect, police say, broke a window to gain entry to Evergreen, then stole electronic items and rifled through office areas.

The suspect also burglarized four vehicles while they were parked in the area, then stole a City of Clinton garbage truck parked at Eastern Iowa Tire. Surveillance video recorded the crimes, an arrest affidavit says.

Horn admitted to entering businesses and to stealing the garbage truck, which was found when a caller said it was blocking a garage, the affidavit says.

Police identified Horn as the suspect, and he was arrested Wednesday. He was released on bond, court records say. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 5 in Clinton County Court.

Clinton Police continue the investigation, and ask anyone with information to call police at 563-243-1457.