Police: Suspect burglarized gas station, then broke into Subway

A 25-year-old Davenport man has been released on his own recognizance Friday after police say he burglarized a gas station and later broke into a Subway restaurant.

Matthew Rowe faces two felony charges of third-degree burglary, two misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree criminal mischief and a misdemeanor charge of fifth-degree theft.

Shortly before 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, police say, Davenport Police responded to Subway, 7551 W. 76th St., Davenport, in response to a burglary, an arrest affidavit says.

Surveillance video shows Rowe enter the business to commit a theft, police say. After he was read his Miranda Rights, Rowe admitted he entered the business.

Police say Rowe shattered the window of a glass door with a hammer to enter the building. The estimate to replace the door is $450.

Prior incident

Before that, shortly after 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, Davenport Police responded to a report of a burglary at the Gas Depot, 3108 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport.

Officers, who saw the front door was smashed open, cleared the building and did not find any suspects at the time.



The business owner arrived and let officers review security footage. At around 1:18 a.m., the video shows Rowe arrive with another suspect, who used a hammer to smash the window and kick it to make an opening, an arrest affidavit says.

Video shows Rowe crawl through the shattered door and go inside the closed business. In the video, Rowe runs toward the back of the front counter and grabs the cash drawer. He takes the drawer off the counter and forcefully detaches it from all the cables, police say.

Rowe runs out of the business with the cash drawer, valued at less than $300.

The cost to repair the glass door is estimated to be between $300 and $750.

In the video, Rowe wore a gray-and-black jacket, light-blue jeans, yellow boots, and a dark-colored half mask that covered the lower half of his face. His hair also is shown on video during the incident, police say.

On Friday, officers conducted an investigation and determined Rowe was a suspect, an arrest affidavit says.

Officers found Rowe at his residence. He wore the same jeans he wore during the burglary. After he was read his Miranda Rights, Rowe admitted the jacket inside the residence was the jacket he wore during in the burglary.

Rowe admitted he went into the business and took the cash drawer, and also admitted he drove away from the scene.