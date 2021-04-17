Police: Suspect caught in stolen car tried to enter different vehicle earlier

A 21-year-old Rock Island man was in custody Saturday after he was caught on camera trying to enter a vehicle and then was seen in a different stolen car.

Malique Wilson faces a felony charge of first-degree theft and a misdemeanor charge of third-degree attempted burglary.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Wilson was in the driver’s seat, with keys in the ignition of, a stolen 2103 black Volkswagen Passat in the 3100 block of Mary Noel Ave., Bettendorf, police say in the arrest affidavit.

The vehicle and Wilson were reported as suspicious at a residence on the 5700 block of Eagle Ridge Road shortly after 9 p.m.

There, Wilson was caught on camera in the complainant’s driveway trying to enter a silver SUV in the driveway by trying the rear tailgate and passenger door on the driver’s side while the vehicle was running.

The Passat had fled from Davenport police earlier in the evening and Wilson was described as the driver.

Further Scott County Court proceedings will be Tuesday and Friday for Wilson, held Saturday on a $10,000 cash-only bond.