A Davenport man faces an aggravated misdemeanor charge after police say he charged at a victim with a box cutter, then cut the victim’s tires.

Eric Moseley, 40, faces an aggravated misdemeanor charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records say.

About 10:55 p.m. Sunday, Davenport Police responded to 2902 E. Kimberly Road for a disturbance, an arrest affidavit says.

Moseley assaulted the victim by using or displaying a dangerous weapon – a box cutter, the affidavit says.

Additionally, Moseley “intentionally damaged, defaced, altered or destroyed tangible property, to-wit: tires, the cost of replacing, restoring and/or repairing of which is $300 or less,” the affidavit says.

Moseley discovered the victim in his fireworks tent “attempting to steal fireworks and told the victim to leave,” the affidavit says.

“The victim was frozen in place due to being caught in the act in which the defendant charged the victim and produced a box cutter,” the affidavit says. The victim then began to move toward the exit of the tent and was cut by Moseley, the affidavit says.

“The victim did not verbally or physically threaten (Moseley) and (Moseley) was not in fear for his life,” the affidavit says.

As the victim attempted to retreat to his vehicle, the defendant chased him to his vehicle and slashed the front driver’s side tire and rear driver’s side tire, deflating the tires. The approximate value of the tires was $300, the affidavit says.

Moseley, who has been released on bond, is set for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. July 15 in Scott County Court.

In Iowa, aggravated misdemeanors are punishable by up to two years in jail and a fine of $625 to $6,250.