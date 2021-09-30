Police: Suspect committed sexual abuse of 12-year-old

Jason Heider (photo from Scott County Jail records.)

A 45-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police say he committed sexual abuse on a 12-year-old.

Jason Heider faces a charge of second-degree sexual abuse, Scott County Jail records say.

Another person “aided and abetted the act” by being present and taking photos of the act shortly after 11:30 a.m. Jan. 18 in Davenport, an arrest affidavit says.

Heider had a cell phone with messages “admitting to the sex acts with the victim.” The messages also discussed another person present during the acts, the affidavit says.

Punishment for the charge, a Class B felony, is a prison sentence of up to 25 years.

Heider is set to appear before a judge Friday in Scott County Court, where his bond will be set. Until then, he is being held without bond in Scott County Jail, jail records say.

