Police: Suspect, connected to robberies in 2019, in custody

A 22-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police accuse him in connection with robberies in 2019.

Calvonta Stallings, whose address also is listed as Des Moines in court documents, faces three charges of first-degree robbery, court documents say.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Nov. 3, 2019, Davenport Police responded to the area of 200 Brady Street for an armed robbery.

Stallings approached a victim and displayed a black semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine, an arrest affidavit says.

Stallings demanded the victim turn over his wallet to him, then assaulted the victim by shoving him against a brick wall. Less than 30 minutes later, Davenport Police found a suspect vehicle on the 300 block of Division Street. Stallings matched the suspect description from the robbery, and the victim identified him.

Three of the victim’s bank cards were found on Stallings’ person during the investigation, an affidavit says.

Before that, on Nov. 2, 2019, shortly before 9:30 p.m., Davenport Police responded to the area of 1600 West 4th Street for an armed robbery, an arrest affidavit says.

Stallings approached a victim, displayed a black semi-automatic handgun, and demanded the victim turn over her purse and car keys to him, the affidavit says.

Stallings left with a brown/black purse, red iPhone and car keys to the victim’s vehicle. Davenport Police recovered some of the victim’s property on Nov. 3, 2019, when they executed a search warrant.

Shortly before 9:15 p.m. Nov. 2, 2019, Davenport Police Department responded to the area of 300 Harrison Street for an armed robbery.

Stallings, police say in an arrest affidavit, approached a victim and displayed a black semi-automatic handgun, and demanded the victim turn over her purse and car keys to him.

Stallings left with a teal purse and car keys to the victim’s vehicle. Davenport Police recovered some of the victim’s property on Nov. 3, 2019, during a search-warrant execution.

A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 22 in Scott County Court. Stallings, who was arrested on a warrant, was being held on $25,000 bond Tuesday in Scott County Jail.