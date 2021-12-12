Police: Suspect damaged several vehicles in downtown area early Sunday

A 35-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he damaged several vehicles in downtown Davenport early Sunday.

Trayantwon Thomas faces two felony charges of second-degree criminal mischief, court records say.

Shortly before 12:45 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a disturbance on the 300 block of West 3rd Street, Davenport, an arrest affidavit says.

Thomas was refused access to a bar because he appeared to be too intoxicated. “He became aggressive with security staff, shouting that they were discriminating against his race,” the affidavit says.

He then threw a can of Twisted Tea, an alcoholic beverage, at the windshield of a parked vehicle, and the windshield cracked. Security staff called police and watched Thomas, who then went across the street and kicked the door of another vehicle and damaged it.

Witnesses followed the defendant from a distance until police arrived, the affidavit says. Thomas traveled around several blocks, kicking and damaging at least six vehicles along the way, until officers finally stopped him in the 500 block of West Second Street.

Of the vehicles struck, at least four were damaged, the affidavit says. One victim declined prosecution for the damaged windshield, one could not be reached, and two wanted to pursue charges.

The damage to each of those three vehicles is estimated to be more than $1,500 to repair.

A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 21 in Scott County Court, records say. Thomas is being held on $10,000 bond in Scott County Jail.