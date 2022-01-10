Police: Suspect drove into two victims’ cars after breaking into home

A 31-year-old Davenport woman faces felony charges after police say she broke into a residence and struck two other vehicles with hers.

Wynter Jones faces two felony charges of second-degree criminal mischief, a felony charge of second-degree burglary, and a serious misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree criminal mischief.

The incident according to the arrest affidavit

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Davenport Police responded to the 2700 block of Harrison Street after a report of a burglary and damage to property.

Police say Jones broke a window out of a residence and entered the house through the window, then entered the room where two victims were sleeping and began to punch at and assault them.

The window will cost about $200 to replace. Police say Jones smashed the screen on a television valued at about $300.

Jones, police say, drove her white 2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer into the victim’s 2012 Black Chrysler 200. “This created significant damage to the entire passenger side of the victim’s vehicle,” the affidavit says.

Jones then smashed the windshield and the front driver’s-side window of the vehicle. Jones admitted to driving her vehicle into the victim’s Chrysler. It is estimated the damage to the Chrysler 200 will cost about $4,000 to repair.

Police also say Jones drove her vehicle into another victim’s gray 2015 Chevrolet Trax. Jones’ vehicle had front-left bumper damage and the Trax had a damaged driver’s-side bumper, headlight, and quarter panel. It is estimated the damage will cost about $2,000 to repair.

A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 18 in Scott County Court for Jones, who has been released on bond.