A 30-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after police say he drove more than 100 mph during a pursuit.

DeShawn Conwell faces a felony charge of eluding, an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of controlled substance – marijuana, second offense.

The chase

Shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, an Iowa State Trooper was driving west on U. S. Highway 6 (Kimberly Road) in the area of Wisconsin Avenue, arrest affidavits say.

The trooper saw an eastbound vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed – 67 mph in a 50 mph zone, according to the radar, arrest affidavits say.

The trooper caught up to the white 2003 Chevrolet Impala at U. S. Route 6 and Fairmount Street, affidavits say. When the vehicle didn’t stop for a traffic stop, a pursuit began.

The Impala failed to stop at stop signs at Pine and 46th Street and Pine and 49th Street, and continued before turning east on West 53rd Street. The vehicle failed to stop at a red light before turning right, affidavits say.

The vehicle continued east on W 53rd Street before turning eastbound on Interstate 74. In the area of West 53rd Street and Vine Street, the car reached a speed of 78 mph in a posted 35 mph zone, affidavits say.

Once on Interstate 74, the eastbound car sped between 92 mph in a posted 55 mph and 101 mph in a posted 55 mph zone, affidavits say.

Bettendorf Police Officers successfully deployed stop sticks near Interstate 74 and Lincoln Road. As the vehicle crossed the Interstate 74 Bridge the trooper saw both front tires were deflated and continued the chase, affidavits say.

The car exited Interstate 74, turned west onto River Drive, and then slowed down.

The vehicle turned south on 4th Street and west on 4th Avenue, failed to stop at a red light, then turned south onto 7th Avenue against one-way traffic, affidavits say.

The vehicle turned north on 6th Avenue and failed to stop at the stop sign at 4th Avenue before turning east. The car continued before the driver – Conwell – ran west from the vehicle, affidavits say.

He cut into a yard in the area of the 900 block of 5th Avenue, and tried to hide under a vehicle in an attached carport, affidavits say.

He was taken into custody without incident.

In the vehicle was a sealed dispensary package labeled as 3.5 grams of cannabis flower, the arrest affidavits say. “Conwell was advised of his rights and did not wish to speak with officers,” affidavits say.

Conwell was taken into custody by Moline Police and on Tuesday was being held on $7,000 bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary hearing March 30 in Scott County Court, according to court records.