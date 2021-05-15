Police: Suspect drove stolen ATV into oncoming traffic, ran from police

A Dalton, Ill., man was released on bond after police say he drove a stolen ATV into oncoming traffic then ran from officers.

Xavier Harding faces felony charges of possession with intent to deliver , second-degree theft and having no drug tax stamp, as well as multiple traffic-related misdemeanor charges.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Davenport police officer tried to stop a black ATV with no plates or headlights going the wrong way in the 5100 block of Welcome Way “recklessly with several vehicles into oncoming traffic,” an arrest affidavit says.

Police say Harding, who was driving the unregistered ATV, had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.

He refused sobriety tests and refused to give a breath sample, the affidavit says.

The ATV was reported stolen out of Philadelphia and had no insurance.

Harding ran from the traffic stop. He was apprehended under a bush and then resisted and had to be physically removed and handcuffed, police say in the affidavit.

Officers retraced his steps and found a plastic baggie with 3.65 grams of cocaine about 20 yards from the traffic stop on top of tall grass directly in line with Harding’s path.

Police found a second baggie directly in his path near the rear of the complex where he was found hiding. It contained individually wrapped crack cocaine rocks.

He had $730 cash and 19.15 total grams of crack cocaine, the affidavit says.

Harding, released on bond from Scott County Jail, is scheduled for Scott County Court proceedings Wednesday and Thursday.