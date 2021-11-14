Police: Suspect drove through yard, park, nearly hit squad car in Sunday chase

A 30-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after officers say he drove an SUV through a yard and a park during a police chase early Sunday.

Jarian Beason faces two charges of eluding; possession of controlled substance – marijuana second offense; operating while under the influence – first offense; and second-degree criminal mischief, court records say.

The incident according to arrest affidavits

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Bettendorf Police told an Iowa State Trooper they were chasing a Chevy Tahoe. Law enforcement spotted the SUV north of Locust Street near Duck Creek Golf Course.

When the trooper left the road and tried to block the front of the vehicle, Beason, who was driving, put the SUV into four-wheel drive and put it into reverse.

He kept driving and almost hit a Bettendorf squad car with its emergency lights running. Beason then headed west on Locust Street with speeds in excess of 80 mph in a 35 mph zone.

The state trooper chased Beason south on Mound Street, and Beason lost control and left the road. He almost hit multiple parked cars before he re-entered the roadway and kept going in speeds of more than 60 mph in a 25 mph zone before he entered Kirkwood Boulevard.

“At this point he had his front driver’s side tire down and he was driving on the rim. causing damage to the streets he was traveling on,” the affidavit says.

Law enforcement continued the chase until the Tahoe left the road at a dead end for Summit Lane. Beason’s SUV entered private property, “causing significant damage to the yard before driving through a fence and striking a tree, causing in excess of $1,500 in damage.”

Beason ran off but Bettendorf Police took him into custody.

Beason had a suspended driver’s license, police say.

Officers searched the Tahoe after a Davenport K9 made a positive indicator. Marijuana blunts and bits of marijuana were found inside the Tahoe and taken as evidence. Bettendorf officers then continued the investigation.

Beason, who is being held on a total $10,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, has a hearing set for Nov. 25 in Scott County Court.