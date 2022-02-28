A 24-year-old Chicago man faces felony charges after police say he drove the wrong way on the interstate and hit a squad car head-on.

Isaac Boore faces Class D felony charges of second-degree criminal mischief and eluding, along with serious-misdemeanor charges of interference with official acts – bodily injury and and operating while under the influence – first offense, court records say.

The incident according to arrest affidavits:

Boore entered the wrong side of Interstate 74, headed north in southbound lanes, about 4 a.m. Saturday in the area of I-74 east from Grant Street, Bettendorf Police say in the affidavits.

He struck a police squad car head-on. Damage to the squad car was about $4,000.

Boore, who was driving a 2008 Ford Escape, left the scene of the accident and did not yield to emergency lights and sirens. He headed north in the southbound lanes of traffic. He drove at more than 95 mph in a 55 mph while he eluded officers on the wrong side of the interstate, police say in the affidavit.

Boore nearly struck multiple vehicles head-on while eluding police. He lost control of the vehicle and swerved into the median before he struck a cable barrier.

He continued to elude officers while traveling at a high rate of speed, then took off from the vehicle and ran into a ditch, affidavits say.

He resisted officers who took him into custody, and “caused minor injuries to multiple officers,” arrest affidavits say.

Boore was transported to a hospital and processed for operating while intoxicated. He submitted to the horizontal-gaze nystagmus, which showed impairment.

He could not perform the one-leg stand test or walk-and-turn test because he complained of leg injuries, police say in the affidavits. Additionally, Boore refused to submit preliminary breath, blood or urine samples.

He had impaired balance, the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath and had slurred speech, police say in the affidavits.

Boore, who was released on bond from Scott County Jail, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing March 19 in Scott County Court.

Sentencing for a Class D felony is generally up to five years in prison and a fine from $750 to $7,500.